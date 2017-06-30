3 arrested after short police chase i...

3 arrested after short police chase in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department says three men have been arrested after leading officers on a short chase through residential neighborhoods Wednesday evening. Decatur police say officers attempted to pull over a Nissan Maxima in the 1400 block of North Edward Street at about 7:52 p.m. after receiving a report that the occupants may have been in possession of handguns and controlled substances.

