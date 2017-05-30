2 injured in early-morning crash on I-70

ISP officials say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile post 155.5, near Marshall, at about 12:07 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2007 Cadillac and 2014 Freightliner box truck were traveling east on I-70 when the driver of the Cadillac, identified as an 80-year-old Mississippi man, started to have medical issues. Troopers say the Cadillac was slowing down in an attempt to pull onto the shoulder, and that the box truck also attempted to slow down, but was unable to avoid striking the Cadillac.

