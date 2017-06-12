1 airlifted to hospital after crash on I-55

Illinois State Police say one person was airlifted to a Peoria hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Logan County Monday afternoon. ISP official say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-55, near the Lincoln/Mason City/Decatur exit, at about 2:51 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2005 Toyota and 2017 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer were traveling southbound when the Toyota attempted to pass the truck tractor, resulting in the Toyota striking the rear of the semi-trailer with the vehicle's passenger side.

