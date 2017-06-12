1 airlifted to hospital after crash o...

1 airlifted to hospital after crash on I-55

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Illinois State Police say one person was airlifted to a Peoria hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Logan County Monday afternoon. ISP official say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-55, near the Lincoln/Mason City/Decatur exit, at about 2:51 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2005 Toyota and 2017 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer were traveling southbound when the Toyota attempted to pass the truck tractor, resulting in the Toyota striking the rear of the semi-trailer with the vehicle's passenger side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Willie Lee or Curtis Lee Jun 8 Daisy West 1
A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA Jun 5 Fathers4Justice 1
Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison... May 31 Fathers4Justice 4
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) May 25 Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC