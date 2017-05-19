United Way Thanks its Volunteers, Community Partners and Campaign of the Year
May 19 - At the United Way's Annual meeting, they took the time to thank the volunteers and organizations in Decatur that make the campaign a success year after year. Executive Director of the United Way, Debbie Bogle, said the meeting isn't about the recognition, people like coming together to celebrate the success of the campaign.
