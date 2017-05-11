The 7th Annual "Let's Keep Decatur and Macon County Bee-utiful Contest is Underway
May 11 - Making Decatur a beautiful place to live, work and play is the goal behind the business beautification contest that is now under way. Businesses are encouraged to spruce up their landscaping and tidy up their property to improve their overall curb appeal.
