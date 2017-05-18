"Soles for Souls" in Decatur

In the midst of the destruction in Haiti, "Soles for Souls" an outreach effort is looking to give 50,000 pairs of shoes to adults and children. In Decatur, Jacob Jenkins is heading the initiative and told us how the residents in Decatur can make a difference in the lives of children as well as provide jobs.

