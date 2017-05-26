Senate honors legacy of Roger Walker, Illinois' first African-American sheriff

May 26 - Senator Andy Manar and members of the Illinois Senate on Thursday recognized the legacy of Roger Walker, the first African-American sheriff elected in Illinois. The Senate unanimously approved a resolution designating Illinois 48 between Elwin Road and East Mound Road in Decatur as the Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road to memorialize Walker's public service and his personal and professional achievements.

