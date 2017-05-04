Science Series at Millikin to conclude this evening
AWI's mission is to conduct research and educational programs on practices and policies that improve water quality, maintain or restore ecosystem health, and conserve land and water resources in agricultural watersheds. Tonight's presentation will focus on how in the 20th Century, Decatur-based companies transformed U.S. agriculture, first with soybeans, then with bioenergy.
