One dead after Decatur fire
One person died in the fire at the intersection of Maffit and Moore, and another person was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said at the scene. "When I got out of my car, I could see smoke coming out of the top of a window there on the side of the house," Clark said.
