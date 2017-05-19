Military personnel to receive Free Si...

Military personnel to receive Free Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwich May 20th

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: 95Q

May 19 - In honor of National Armed Forces Day tomorrow local McDonald's Restaurants are honoring active and veteran military personnel for their dedication and service to the community. All local active and veteran military officers, can visit a participating Central Illinois McDonald's to receive one free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton (Nov '16) Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC