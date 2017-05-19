Military personnel to receive Free Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwich May 20th
May 19 - In honor of National Armed Forces Day tomorrow local McDonald's Restaurants are honoring active and veteran military personnel for their dedication and service to the community. All local active and veteran military officers, can visit a participating Central Illinois McDonald's to receive one free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich.
