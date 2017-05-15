Man sentenced to 30 years for child p...

Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography, exploitation charges

A Champaign County man has been sentenced to three decades in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and exploitation charges. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Clinton Schaffer, 45, received the 30-year prison sentence on May 15. On January 13, Schaffer pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography charges.

