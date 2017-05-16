Lunches in the Park mark 34 years in Decatur
May 16 - With the school year wrapping up, 2017 will mark the 34th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program. The Summer Food Service Program was designed so that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
