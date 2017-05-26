Illinois ex-congressional candidate c...

Illinois ex-congressional candidate charged with DUI, hitting officer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

Former Democratic congressional candidate Mark Wicklund on April 18 reportedly crashed his car while driving under the influence and hit a police officer at the hospital afterward. Wicklund has been charged with driving under the influence and a preliminary charge of aggravated battery against a police officer in Macon County, Illinois, the Herald & Review reported last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) 17 hr Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton (Nov '16) Nov '16 pusshound 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC