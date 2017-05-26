Illinois ex-congressional candidate charged with DUI, hitting officer
Former Democratic congressional candidate Mark Wicklund on April 18 reportedly crashed his car while driving under the influence and hit a police officer at the hospital afterward. Wicklund has been charged with driving under the influence and a preliminary charge of aggravated battery against a police officer in Macon County, Illinois, the Herald & Review reported last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|17 hr
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC