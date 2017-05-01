Ill. farmers must wait to see how muc...

Ill. farmers must wait to see how much damage rain caused

Farmers and those who track farming in the region say that they are still assessing how much damage done by the three inches of rain that fell on Decatur on Saturday and Sunday. But they tell the Herald & Review the rain may have washed away planting area farmers have done or delayed planting for farmers who haven't planted yet.

