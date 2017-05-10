HSHS St. Mary's Hospital raising awareness of strokes

Officials say the open house will be held in HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's main lobby in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn more about warning signs and risk factors for strokes, and can receive blood pressure screenings, exercise and healthy eating tips, and information on the hospital's primary stroke center and stroke support group.

