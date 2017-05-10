HSHS St. Mary's Hospital raising awareness of strokes
Officials say the open house will be held in HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's main lobby in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn more about warning signs and risk factors for strokes, and can receive blood pressure screenings, exercise and healthy eating tips, and information on the hospital's primary stroke center and stroke support group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC