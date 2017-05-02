Horn, Kuhle, sworn in Monday night
May 2 - With Councilmen Jerry Dawson and Chris Funk not seeking reelection, the voters chose two new faces to sit on the Decatur City Council. Kuhle says one of the first things he wants to tackle is something he campaigned on, adding more bike lanes and paths in town.
