Highway could be named after former sheriff
A portion of U.S. Route 51 that cuts through Decatur could soon be renamed after Illinois' first African American Sheriff. Under a resolution introduced by State Senator Andy Manar , U.S. Route 51, between Ash Street and Elwin Road, would be named the "Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road."
Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
