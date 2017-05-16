French Academy Students continue a lo...

French Academy Students continue a long Tradition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 95Q

May 16 - Honoring the Civil War Soldiers in Decatur and Macon County has long been a tradition for the students at Mary W. French Academy in Decatur. Monday morning the students took their traditional walk from their school at 520 West Wood Street to Greenwood Cemetery on South Church Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton (Nov '16) Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC