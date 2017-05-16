French Academy Students continue a long Tradition
May 16 - Honoring the Civil War Soldiers in Decatur and Macon County has long been a tradition for the students at Mary W. French Academy in Decatur. Monday morning the students took their traditional walk from their school at 520 West Wood Street to Greenwood Cemetery on South Church Street.
