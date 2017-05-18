Fire damages old Sunnyside School in Decatur
According to a release from the Harristown Fire Protection District, firefighters were dispatched to the school, located in the 1200 block of North Sunnyside Road, at about 11:01 for a report of a fire. Crews arriving on scene say they saw heavy fire coming from the building, and firefighters from Warrensburg, Niantic, South Wheatland, Decatur, and Mt.
