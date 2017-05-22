'FGS4S 50k Shoe Drive' in Decatur
In the midst of the destruction in Haiti, the "FGS4S 50k Shoe Drive" aims to give 50,000 pairs of shoes to adults and children. In Decatur, Jacob Jenkins is heading the initiative and told us how the residents in Decatur can make a difference in the lives of children as well as provide jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC