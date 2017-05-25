Ex-Democratic congressional candidate...

Ex-Democratic congressional candidate is arrested

The former Democratic congressional candidate had a blood-alcohol level of 0.186 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving When taken to the hospital for treatment, police say 'Mark was cussing, screaming and shouting profanities towards officers and medical staff' A former Democratic congressional candidate crashed his car while driving under the influence before he hit a police officer at the hospital afterward, authorities say. The incident involving Mark Wicklund happened on April 18 in Macon County, Illinois.

