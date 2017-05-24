District 61 hires Curriculum and Instruction Directors
May 24 - The DPS 61 Board of Education last night hired 2 Directors of Curriculum and Instruction for the district. The board approved the hiring of Charlotte Thompson as the Elementary Curriculum Director, and Joshua Peters as the Secondary Director.
