Decatur woman arrested for DUI, battery, other charges
Police say Amber Hill, 27, broke into her mother's house in the 800 block of South Maffit Street Monday afternoon. The mother told police Hill pinned her against a door, grabbed her by the throat and hit her in the face before leaving.
