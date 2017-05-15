Decatur road closure extended for repairs
Decatur officials say emergency repair work in the 1100 block of West Division is expected to last until the end of this week. Efforts to repair a failed water main on West Division Street, between North Oakland Avenue and North Ellen Avenue, are expected to be completed on May 19, 2017.
