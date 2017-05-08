Decatur CVB wants you to "Visit the Sights in Your Own Backyard"
May 8 - To kick off National Tourism Week, the Looking for Lincoln Committee and the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau gave people a chance to learn about Decatur's founding families over the weekend. Displays in the park across from the ADM Center highlighted some of the most famous names in Decatur, such a Staley, Mueller, Millikin and Oglesby just to name a few.
