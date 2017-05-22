Decatur Area Arts Council to hold fir...

Decatur Area Arts Council to hold first gallery walk June 2nd

The First Friday Gallery Walk for June will take place on Friday, June 2 from 5-7:30 pm in downtown Decatur. The Decatur Area Arts Council presents its International Arts Experience featuring a Chinese cultural experience centered around the exhibit of Chinese art and artifacts in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center.

