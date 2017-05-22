Decatur Area Arts Council to hold first gallery walk June 2nd
The First Friday Gallery Walk for June will take place on Friday, June 2 from 5-7:30 pm in downtown Decatur. The Decatur Area Arts Council presents its International Arts Experience featuring a Chinese cultural experience centered around the exhibit of Chinese art and artifacts in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center.
