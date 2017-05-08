Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning. Coroner Cinda Edwards says Madeline Finch, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Illinois Route 125 near Glick Road.
