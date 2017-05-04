City releasing details on Sweeney lawsuit
The City of Decatur is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce details on the ongoing lawsuit filed by former Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney. Sweeney was fired from the department on Feb. 4, 2016.
