Celebration King and Queen Candidates campaign for the crown
May 5 - During the Taste of Decatur at the Decatur Business Expo, the Decatur Celebration revealed the Candidates vying for the title of King and Queen at the 2017 festival. A Celebration fundraiser, the candidates will spend the next few months trying to raise the most money to be crowned, and receive the perks that come with them over the weekend.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 13
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
