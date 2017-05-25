Bill removing statute of limitations on child sex crimes passes Senate
Legislation that would remove the statute of limitations on various sex crimes against children is one step closer to becoming law. Under Senate Bill 189, the statute of limitations for sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and predatory criminal sexual assault against children would be removed.
