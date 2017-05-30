Artists selected for 2017 Decatur Mur...

Artists selected for 2017 Decatur Mural Project

Friday May 26

Eric Weatherford of Decatur will be painting a wall in the 100 block of S. Oakland Street. Nick Beery of Sullivan will work on a wall in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

