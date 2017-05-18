Armed Forces and First Responders Parade set for this Saturday
May 18 - In advance of Memorial Day, the Armed Services and First Responders Parade will take place this Saturday in downtown Decatur. The the parade honors those who put their lives on the line each and every day to keep everyone safe at home and abroad.
