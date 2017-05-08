Afternoon crash in Decatur sends 2 to hospital

Decatur police tell WAND News that a Chervolet Impala was traveling west on West Main Street, just east of Moffet Lane, and a GMC Envoy was traveling east on West Main Street when the two vehicles collided in the westbound lane of traffic. The Decatur Fire Department says two people were injured in this crash, and officers say both people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

