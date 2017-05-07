A Good Time for All at the 26th Annual Duck Derby
May 7 - The competition was fierce, but it was Jeremy Sherman's duck that emerged victorious at the 26th Annual Duck Derby at the Children's Museum of Illinois. The annual fundraiser for the museum, saw over 3,600 ducks competing, with the first place finisher awarded a grand prize of $3,000.
