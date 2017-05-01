2017 Chamber Business Expo with NowDe...

2017 Chamber Business Expo with NowDecatur

The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and Herald & Review present the 2017 Chamber Business Expo, sponsored by Land of Lincoln Credit Union and Neuhoff Media Decatur. This event is the largest and most anticipated business-to-business networking event and trade show for business owners, entrepreneurs and key decision-makers in our area.

