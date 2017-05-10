10th wettest May on record for Decatur

10th wettest May on record for Decatur

May 2017 is now the 10th wettest on record for Decatur as 7.95" inches of rain has fallen. The heaviest rains fell from May18th thru the 20th, with 5" inches being reported.

