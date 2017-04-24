Where will these Illini go in the NFL...

Where will these Illini go in the NFL Draft?

In less than 48 hours, the NFL Draft kicks off at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Could four Illini hear their names drafted? Defensive linemen Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and Chunky Clements plus linebacker Hardy Nickerson, Jr. were invited to the NFL Combine, while a host of others will be in the mix for roster spots when all is said and done, including quarterback Wes Lunt and receiver Justin Hardee, who ran a 4.3 in the 40 at Illinois' Pro Day.

