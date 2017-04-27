United Way Campaign continues year round

The evening will recognize individuals and businesses in Decatur and Macon County that have made a difference in the community. While the United Way campaign is considered traditionally an event that happens throughout the fall, Executive Director of the United Way, Debbie Bogle, told Byers and Company this morning that they have so many additional events scheduled this summer, the campaign continues year round.

