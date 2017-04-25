UCA nursing director joins Conway Reg...

UCA nursing director joins Conway Regional Foundation Board

21 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Susan L. Gatto of Conway, PhD, RN, director of the University of Central Arkansas School of Nursing, has joined the Conway Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors. Gatto has participated in several partnerships between the UCA School of Nursing and Conway Regional.

Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

