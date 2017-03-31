Tickets available for CASA playhouse raffle
March 31 - You can now get tickets for a chance to win one of the Macon County CASA custom playhouses. This year is the 15th annual CASA Playhouse Raffle, which serves as the largest fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocates .
