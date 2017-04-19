Thomas Tertocha

Thomas William Tertocha, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. He was born Nov. 16, 1941, in Decatur, Illinois, to Ralph Robert Tertocha and Katherine Harshbarger Tertocha.

