Thomas Tertocha
Thomas William Tertocha, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. He was born Nov. 16, 1941, in Decatur, Illinois, to Ralph Robert Tertocha and Katherine Harshbarger Tertocha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 13
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC