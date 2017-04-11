The Macon County Fraternal Order of Police invite you to golf for a great cause
April 11 - The Macon County Fraternal Order of Police #144 holds one main fundraising event each year. The money raised goes directly to the Macon County Sheriff's Offices' "Shop with the Sheriff" program that provides assistance to needy children in Decatur at Christmas.
