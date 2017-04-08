The Easter Bunny flies in to Decatur

The Easter Bunny flies in to Decatur

April 8 - The Easter Bunny took time out of his busy schedule the weekend before Easter to make a stop in Decatur Saturday morning. Mr. Bunny flew in from an undisclosed location to spend the morning with kids and their families at the Main Hangar Restaurant at the Decatur Airport.

