St Mary's Foundation Golf Outing set for May 22nd
April 13 - For golfers, it's a rare opportunity to play a round at the Country Club of Decatur unless you are a member. Foundation Director of Philanthropy Debbie Seitz told Byers and Company this morning that for many people this is their one and only opportunity to play at the Country Club and support the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation at the same time.
