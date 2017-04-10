Shots fired at Decatur home, police investigating

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a pair of "shots fired" reports that happened on the city's southwest side Saturday night. Decatur police tell WAND News the first incident happened in the 500 block of West Decatur at about 10:40 p.m. Officers responding to the scene spoke with the caller, who reported "hearing firecrackers," and soon after noticed a hole in her ceiling and front door.

