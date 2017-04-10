Shot fired at Decatur IHOP, 1 arrested
Decatur police say an investigation into shots being fired at an IHOP restaurant has led to the arrest of one person. Detectives say officers were dispatched to the IHOP restaurant in the 1200 block of East Pershing at about 12:40 a.m. on April 9 for a report of shots fired.
