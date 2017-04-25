Shake the Lake concerts return to Nelson Park in 2017

April 25 - The series of always popular Shake the Lake Concerts presented by 95Q, the Decatur Park District and Consociate Dansig, will return to Decatur's Nelson Park area on Lake Decatur for the 2017 season. The free family concerts on Friday nights this summer are just what the Park District wants to accomplish according to Park Board Commissioner Chris Riley, getting families in to the parks.

