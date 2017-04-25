Shake the Lake concerts return to Nelson Park in 2017
April 25 - The series of always popular Shake the Lake Concerts presented by 95Q, the Decatur Park District and Consociate Dansig, will return to Decatur's Nelson Park area on Lake Decatur for the 2017 season. The free family concerts on Friday nights this summer are just what the Park District wants to accomplish according to Park Board Commissioner Chris Riley, getting families in to the parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 13
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC