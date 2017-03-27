Richland Community College lays off m...

Richland Community College lays off more staff due to budget

The Herald & Review reports officials at the Decatur college announced Friday 18 employees will be laid off. The college recently eliminated five administrative positions and more than two dozen staff took buyouts.

