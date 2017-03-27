RadioShack in Decatur may close doors...

RadioShack in Decatur may close doors in May/June

The RadioShack located in the 4200 block of North Prospect Avenue has recently posted signs stating "Store Closing." WAND News spoke with a manager at the store, who said that the store's closing date "could be at the end of May, or beginning of June."

