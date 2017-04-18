NGFA president speaks about trade in ...

NGFA president speaks about trade in Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Milling Journal

Randy Gordon , National Grain and Feed Association president, spoke April 20 about the importance of trade during a visit to Decatur, IL. Gordon says he might be preaching to the choir, but "now more than ever, it's time for the choir to start singing and talking about the benefits of trade."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 13 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC